ReNew recognized as one of the best companies globally for ESG performance by Refinitiv

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 15, 2023

ReNew's ESG performance rated best among electric utilities & IPPs in India and second globally

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global PLC, India's leading renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs), has been recognized by leading financial market data provider Refinitiv for outstanding Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance.

ReNew_Logo.jpg

The renewable energy pioneer has scored 81.22/100 on ESG performance, sitting at the top of all electric utilities & IPPs in India, and second overall globally for FY 21-22.

Refinitiv rated more than 12,000 companies globally. It evaluated ReNew on its relative ESG performance, commitment and, effectiveness across core themes, including emissions, climate change mitigation, environmental product innovation and human rights, based on public disclosures. The index is based on metrics gathered from publicly available sources, such as annual reports, company website data, corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports and other data points.

ReNew's carbon intensity from electricity generation is 32.83 gCO2/KWh, 94 percent lower than the global average. The company has committed to becoming a net-zero carbon emitter by 2040 and pledged to meet a broader range of ESG goals, including water positivity, renewable energy procurement for operations and zero waste to landfill, among others. Further, it aims to positively impact 2.5 million lives through CSR initiatives and ensure 30 percent representation of women in the workforce.

Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Chief Sustainability Officer, said, "Sustainability and ESG are central to ReNew's inclusive growth strategy. We are constantly striving to set new benchmarks. The Refinitiv score is an endorsement of our endeavours in ensuring the best service standards to our stakeholders and reaffirms our commitment to building the best renewable energy company in the world."

About ReNew

ReNew is the leading decarbonisation solutions company listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW). ReNew's clean energy portfolio of ~13.4 GWs on a gross basis as of September 30, 2022, is one of the largest globally. In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, we provide end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, green hydrogen, value-added energy offerings through digitalisation, storage, and carbon markets that increasingly are integral to addressing climate change. For more information, visit renew.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter

Press Enquiries
ReNew | Shilpa Narani | [email protected]

Investor Enquiries
Nathan Judge | [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2001127/ReNew_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=IO15632&sd=2023-02-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renew-recognized-as-one-of-the-best-companies-globally-for-esg-performance-by-refinitiv-301747654.html

SOURCE ReNew Energy Global plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO15632&Transmission_Id=202302150938PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO15632&DateId=20230215
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.