JCP&L Connects Solar Project in Mount Olive to Electric Grid

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023

Largest landfill solar project in North America now delivering clean energy

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has completed a grid connection for a 19.8-megawatt solar project located at a former landfill property in Mount Olive, New Jersey, that is now delivering clean energy through FirstEnergy's transmission lines.

JCPL_Logo.jpg

For the past year, JCP&L has worked with the project's developer to construct a grid connection point with an existing 34.5-kilovolt transmission line and to make associated line and system upgrades to support the project. In late January, the project – the largest landfill solar project in North America – was successfully connected and began delivering energy to the grid. The Mount Olive site is owned by CEP Renewables and is being leased to NJR Clean Energy Ventures, which will own and operate the facility long term.

"FirstEnergy and JCP&L are committed to supporting the global energy transition to renewable resources, and we are pleased to have worked with CEP Renewables to connect this innovative solar project to the grid and enable the delivery of clean energy to local communities," said Jim Fakult, president of New Jersey operations for FirstEnergy.

CEP Renewables designs, develops and builds utility-scale solar projects. The company currently has 16 landfill or brownfield solar projects under development and has completed over 100 megawatts of solar projects in New Jersey in support of the state's New Jersey Energy Master Plan.

In November, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) awarded JCP&L the construction responsibility to connect clean energy generated by New Jersey's offshore wind farms to the power grid.

FirstEnergy continues to make investments that support clean energy and improve grid reliability and resiliency. Through its multi-year Energizing the Future initiative, the company is upgrading its transmission system with advanced equipment and technologies that will reinforce the power grid and help reduce the frequency and duration of customer outages. Since 2014, FirstEnergy has upgraded or replaced existing power lines, incorporated smart technology into the grid and upgraded dozens of substations with new equipment and enhanced security features. Through 2022, FirstEnergy has invested more than $10 billion in the Energizing the Future initiative.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

favicon.png?sn=CL14495&sd=2023-02-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jcpl-connects-solar-project-in-mount-olive-to-electric-grid-301747669.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL14495&Transmission_Id=202302150955PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL14495&DateId=20230215
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.