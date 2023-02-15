TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $1.00Bil. The top holdings were V(9.12%), CP(8.36%), and SPGI(7.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 382,700 shares in NAS:META, giving the stock a 4.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.43 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $176.37 per share and a market cap of $457.26Bil. The stock has returned -20.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-book ratio of 3.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.98 and a price-sales ratio of 4.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 270,136-share investment in NAS:QCOM. Previously, the stock had a 2.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $130.58 per share and a market cap of $145.60Bil. The stock has returned -22.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-book ratio of 7.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.88 and a price-sales ratio of 3.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 133,300 shares in NYSE:IQV, giving the stock a 2.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $202.82 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, IQVIA Holdings Inc traded for a price of $226.06 per share and a market cap of $41.99Bil. The stock has returned -1.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IQVIA Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-book ratio of 7.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.52 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD reduced their investment in NAS:LRCX by 61,400 shares. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $418.3.

On 02/15/2023, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $508.77 per share and a market cap of $68.65Bil. The stock has returned -13.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-book ratio of 8.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 175,400 shares. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.65.

On 02/15/2023, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $224.7105 per share and a market cap of $552.79Bil. The stock has returned -15.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 95.62, a price-book ratio of 25.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 75.94 and a price-sales ratio of 19.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

