Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

33/F, TWO INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CENTRE 8 FINANCE STREET, CENTRAL HONG KONG K3 0000000

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $278.00Mil. The top holdings were PDD(27.69%), YMM(15.34%), and ON(9.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought 555,637 shares of NAS:PDD for a total holding of 944,210. The trade had a 16.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.62.

On 02/15/2023, PDD Holdings Inc traded for a price of $92.655 per share and a market cap of $117.15Bil. The stock has returned 52.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PDD Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-book ratio of 8.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.32 and a price-sales ratio of 7.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought 5,142,112 shares of NYSE:YMM for a total holding of 5,333,635. The trade had a 14.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.86.

On 02/15/2023, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd traded for a price of $7.23 per share and a market cap of $8.01Bil. The stock has returned -26.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -25.64 and a price-sales ratio of 8.28.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:ZTO by 484,672 shares. The trade had a 7.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.98.

On 02/15/2023, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc traded for a price of $26.16 per share and a market cap of $21.18Bil. The stock has returned -12.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-book ratio of 2.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.42 and a price-sales ratio of 4.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 2,553,784 shares in NYSE:TAL, giving the stock a 6.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.54 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, TAL Education Group traded for a price of $7.37 per share and a market cap of $4.78Bil. The stock has returned 93.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TAL Education Group has a price-book ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.80 and a price-sales ratio of 3.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:EDU by 265,150 shares. The trade had a 3.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.25.

On 02/15/2023, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc traded for a price of $40.03 per share and a market cap of $6.75Bil. The stock has returned 144.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.82 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.