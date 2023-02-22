Tekla Healthcare Investors Declares Distribution

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On February 15, 2023, Tekla Healthcare Investors declared a distribution of $0.42 per share. The record date for the distribution is February 27, 2023 and the payable date is March 31, 2023. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on February 24, 2023.

Under its distribution policy, the Fund intends to make quarterly distributions at a rate of 2% of the Fund’s net assets. Therefore, when the net assets of the Fund are down, the distribution per share amount will decrease and when the net assets are up, the distribution amount per share will increase. This distribution will automatically be paid in newly issued shares of the Fund unless otherwise instructed by the shareholder. The shares will be valued at the lower of the net asset value or market price on the pricing date, March 23, 2023. Fractional shares will generally be settled in cash, except for registered shareholders with book entry accounts at the transfer agent who will have whole and fractional shares added to their account.

Shareholders may request to be paid in cash instead of shares by responding to the bank, brokerage or nominee who holds the shares if the shares are in “street name” or by filling out an election card received from Computershare Investor Services shortly after the record date if the shares are in registered form. The bank, brokerage or nominee who holds the shares must advise the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") as to their full and fractional share requirements by March 22, 2023. Written notification for the election of cash instead of stock by registered shareholders must be received by Computershare Investor Services prior to March 22, 2023.

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE: HQH) is a closed-end fund that invests in public and private companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.

Information regarding the Fund and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at [email protected] or call (877) 855-3434 if you have any questions regarding HQH.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230215005595r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005595/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.