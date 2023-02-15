RETIREMENT GUYS FORMULA LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $114.00Mil. The top holdings were DMAY(7.60%), PTBD(5.54%), and FEZ(3.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RETIREMENT GUYS FORMULA LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 50,937-share investment in ARCA:FDV. Previously, the stock had a 4.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.49 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF traded for a price of $25.8154 per share and a market cap of $41.31Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a price-book ratio of 2.35.

The guru sold out of their 68,768-share investment in ARCA:IDEV. Previously, the stock had a 3.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.49 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $60.25 per share and a market cap of $10.47Bil. The stock has returned -6.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

The guru established a new position worth 114,440 shares in ARCA:FEZ, giving the stock a 3.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.41 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF traded for a price of $43.76 per share and a market cap of $2.35Bil. The stock has returned -0.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a price-book ratio of 1.85.

The guru established a new position worth 56,080 shares in NAS:VIGI, giving the stock a 3.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.05 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF traded for a price of $73.22 per share and a market cap of $4.52Bil. The stock has returned -7.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a price-book ratio of 2.95.

The guru established a new position worth 77,014 shares in ARCA:FVD, giving the stock a 2.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.81 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund traded for a price of $40.53 per share and a market cap of $12.52Bil. The stock has returned 0.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a price-book ratio of 2.66.

