



Aqualyte™ is a game-changer removing all traces of "forever chemicals" from water, and being a "non-PFAS" product or component alternative

ODESSA, FL, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Dais Corporation (OTCBB:DLYT) is a commercial nanotechnology company using its Aqualyte™ platform to create new product solutions shown to offer significant financial and environmental savings meeting increasing market demands. The company highlights the growth of this projected $642 billion market is driven by increased public awareness of the challenges posed by climate change and the impact of the global pandemic on buying habits.



The Aqualyte™ advanced nanomaterial platform is designed to replace or reduce energy-consuming components and emissions in a variety of products, with a focus on fresh air, efficient energy use, and clean water.



PFAS Chemicals Removed from Water



The company's proprietary clean water process, NanoClear™, uses the features of Aqualyte™ to process complex contaminated industrial wastewater. NanoClear™ has several economic benefits, including low/no pre-treatment or biofouling, high tolerance for Total Dissolved Solids (TDS), use of waste heat resulting in low energy requirement, and a low environmental impact (no toxic discharge streams).



The NanoClear™ process was tested for its efficacy in removing a high priority water contaminant being found worldwide in potable water: PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). In several independent third-party tests NanoClear™ successfully removed all traces of PFAS chemicals (PFOA, PFOS, and GenX) from the water.



This is a significant advantage over other processes used to remove PFAS chemicals from water. Other processes tend to produce brackish water with notable traces of PFAS chemicals remaining in the product water.



The cost per metric ton of PFAS chemical contaminated water processed by NanoClear™ is projected to be half that of the leading current process(es) being used to remove PFAS chemicals from water.



“This makes the ‘team’ of Aqualyte™ nanomaterial and NanoClear™ industrial wastewater process the most cost and operationally effective solution for removing PFAS chemical contaminated water,” said Brian Johnson, Dais’s Chief Technology Officer.



Dais is actively speaking with companies in the water industry to include its Aqualyte™ nanomaterial and its NanoClear™ water cleaning process in current and future products or service offerings.



About PFAS



PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a group of man-made chemicals that have been used in a wide range of products for many years. Over time, these chemicals have found their way into potable water supplies, leading to widespread contamination. PFAS chemicals are a concern because they are persistent in the environment and can accumulate in the bodies of humans and animals. Exposure to PFAS will have negative effects on health, including increased risk of certain cancers, liver damage, and developmental and reproductive problems. As a result, PFAS water and ground contamination has become a high priority for environmental regulators, including the US EPA and several state regulators, who are issuing tighter regulations.



Other Uses



Aqualyte™ is fluorine-free chemistry manufactured without the use of PFAS chemicals.



As a result, Aqualyte™ provides replacement product components made without PFAS chemicals or processes. Examples include hydrophobic coatings or ion-conducting membranes to replace perfluorinated ionomer membranes (a class of PFAS material). These are used today by several manufacturers making electrolyzer equipment to create "Green Hydrogen" or making fuel cells to create power from water and air, and providing functionality to many other applications.



About Dais Corporation



Dais Corporation ( DLYT, Financial) produces the versatile Aqualyte™ platform of disruptive, field-proven, and industry-recognized nanomaterial and a short list of products using the platform include:



• Aqualyte™, the Company’s advanced nanomaterial platform having an impressive set of features including the extraordinarily fast and selective transport of water molecules. These features are carefully tailored to offer new or improved solutions in cross-industry markets for air, energy, food preservation, and clean water products.



• NanoClear™, a commercialized system treating contaminated industrial wastewater and providing ultra-pure potable water with higher system efficiencies at equal or better capital and operating costs than other technologies.



• ConsERV ™, a commercially available engineered energy recovery ventilator that uses stale exhaust air to precondition the temperature and moisture content of incoming fresh ventilation air, typically saving energy, reducing CO2 emissions, and allowing for equipment downsizing; and



• PolyCool™, a next-generation evaporative cooling technology that is nearing full commercialization where cooling towers and evaporative condensers in HVAC and power generation incorporate Aqualyte to reduce energy consumption and operating costs while preventing the release of dangerous microbes such as Legionella and opening new markets for reduced-maintenance evaporative cooling systems.



These products created by the Platform are focused on profitably securing the future of key resources for life, and economic stability addressing growing, diverse market needs in worldwide markets value nearing $1 trillion. Our products are revolutionary or industry changing.



Each use of the Aqualyte family of nano-structured polymers and engineered processes focuses on minimizing consumption of irreplaceable natural resources, improving the general population’s health, and ending the degradation of our environment. To learn more, please visit www.daisnano.com .



Safe Harbor Statement



This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” or the negative of these words and/or similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For example, statements about future revenues and the Company’s ability to fund its operations and contractual obligations are forward looking and subject to risks. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the inability to raise capital to support the Company through its growth stage, the Company’s inability to generate projected sales and trade relations between the United States and China. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations

Dais Corporation

+1 727-375-8484

[email protected]