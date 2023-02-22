H&R Block Named to Forbes' list of America's Best Large Employers for the Third Time

The company’s Connected Culture is recognized by Forbes

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leadership, team dynamic, work environment and more have earned H&R Block (: HRB) a spot on Forbes’ list of “America’s Best Large Employers.” This is the third year in a row the company has received this distinction.

America’s Best Large Employers were chosen based on an independent survey taken by approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. Forbes teamed up with market research company Statista to conduct the survey across 25 industry sectors, where 500 large employers were selected. Only the top .04% of employers in the United States receive this honor.

“It is rewarding to be recognized, given our commitment to ensuring a sense of belonging for all associates which fosters our Connected Culture” said Tiffany Monroe, Chief People & Culture Officer of H&R Block. “Relationships are at the heart of how we work with each other, our customers, and in our communities.”

H&R Block is dedicated not only to a Connected Culture, but also to associate well-being. The company offers a selection of benefits for both full-time and seasonal associates. H&R Block also invests in professional development, coaching and more to help associates excel in their careers. To learn more about career opportunities at H&R Block, click here.

H&R Block has previously been recognized by Forbes for other areas of excellence in the workplace including World’s Best Employers (2022), Best Employers for Women (2022), Best Employers for Diversity (2022), America’s Best Large Employers (2022), Canada’s Best Employers (2022), America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms (2022), World’s Best Employers (2021), America’s Best Employers By State (2021), Best Employers for New Grads (2021), Best Employers for Diversity (2021 & 2022), America’s Best Employers (2021) and Best Employers for Women (2019).

About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a mobile-first, small-business bank account and bookkeeping solution, that manages bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

For Further Information
Investor Relations:
Michaella Gallina, (816) 854-3022, [email protected]
Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, [email protected]
Media Relations:
Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, [email protected]
Heather Woodard, (816) 379-2568, [email protected]

