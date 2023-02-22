H&E Equipment Services Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. ( HEES) today announced that it will release its 2022 fourth quarter financial results before the market on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). To listen to the call, participants should dial 844-887-9400 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephonic replay will become available after 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 22, 2023, and will continue through March 1, 2023, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the confirmation code 7368128.

The live broadcast of H&E Equipment Services’ quarterly conference call will be available online at www.he-equipment.com on February 22, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will continue to be available for 30 days. Related presentation materials will be posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s web site at www.he-equipment.com prior to the call. The presentation materials will be in Adobe Acrobat format.

About H&E Equipment Services, Inc.
Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services Inc. is one of the largest rental equipment companies in the nation. The Company’s fleet is among the industry’s youngest and most versatile with a superior equipment mix comprised of aerial work platforms, earthmoving and material handling equipment, and other general and specialty lines. H&E serves a diverse set of end markets in many high-growth geographies including branches throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Contacts:
Leslie S. Magee
Chief Financial Officer
225-298-5261
[email protected]
Jeffrey L. Chastain
Vice President of Investor Relations 
225-952-2308
[email protected]
