Simmons Bank Recognized by Forbes as One of America's Best Midsize Employers 2023

1 minutes ago
PINE BLUFF, Ark., Feb. 15, 2023

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank announced today that it has been named by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers 2023. Of the thousands of companies that were surveyed, Simmons Bank is proud to be among those companies to earn this distinction which recognizes Simmons Bank as an employer of choice.

"Simmons Bank works hard to provide an environment which fosters collaboration, inclusion and support of our associates in performing at their personal best to meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve," said Jena Compton, chief people officer at Simmons Bank. "Being a Great Place to Work is one of our strategic pillars, and this recognition underscores our efforts to create a high performance work environment that enables and empowers through individual excellence and strong teams."

Forbes and Statista Inc., a leading provider of market and consumer data, selected companies for this prestigious recognition based on an independent survey taken by approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. In total, 500 employers were recognized across 25 different industry sectors. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from respondents who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family. Their evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

This award builds on recognitions that Simmons Bank has received from Forbes, including being named in 2022 to "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and "World's Best Banks" for the third consecutive year.

About Simmons Bank
Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 114 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates more than 230 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and to Forbes' list of "World's Best Banks" for the third consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

