WAX CENTER PARTNERS OPENS TWO NEW EUROPEAN WAX CENTERS IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wax Center Partners ("WCP"), a growing, multi-unit European Wax Center franchisee, opens two new centers in Northern CA. WCP currently operates 39 European Wax Center locations across Northern California, Phoenix, Dallas/Fort Worth metro area and Las Vegas.

The new centers opened on January 13, 2023, at the Southport Town Center Shopping Plaza and on January 25, 2023, at the Novato Vintage Oaks Shopping Center. Each center will provide guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience delivered by highly trained wax specialists.

Josh Cadena, a Regional Manager at Wax Center Partners, stated, "We are elated to expand our footprint in the Northern CA market. We pride ourselves on providing exceptional guest service and the ultimate waxing experience. Our associates look forward to welcoming new guests."

To celebrate the opening, WCP is offering a special Wax Pass Promotion of Buy 9 Services, Get 3 Free, for each center's first two months.

From day one, European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), has revolutionized out-of-home waxing by offering a 360-degree guest experience, delivering solutions to consumers' top hair removal needs. Their signature Comfort Wax® is formulated from the highest quality ingredients making waxing more efficient and relatively painless. They also offer a full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories uniquely positioned to support their guests' skincare needs.

European Wax Center has been widely recognized by media nationwide for their best-in-class services and innovative product lines taking home countless media awards including InStyle, Elle, Cosmopolitan, and many more.

The company is excited to bring its expertise and award-winning offerings to the Northern California area.

About Wax Center Partners
Wax Center Partners is a European Wax Center platform launched in May 2021 as a partnership between the Stieber EWC franchise and MKH Capital Partners, a family-backed, Miami-based private equity firm. WCP combines the Stieber's outstanding operating knowledge and brand culture, with MKH's expertise in scaling businesses and financial resources. Today, Wax Center Partners currently operates 39 locations across CA, AZ, NV, and TX. For a full list of centers, visit www.waxcenterpartners.com

Wax Center Partners is actively seeking opportunities to expand its footprint through both new developments and additional acquisitions or partnerships in existing markets. For more information, please contact Dan Moore at [email protected] and visit www.mkhpartners.com.

About European Wax Center, Inc.
European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. European Wax Center, Inc. continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with their innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience. Delivering a 360-degree guest experience, they also offer a collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. Founded in 2004, European Wax Center, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network includes 944 centers in 45 states as of December 31, 2022. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

Press Contact:
Nicole Rodriguez
President, Wax Center Partners
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF15074&sd=2023-02-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wax-center-partners-opens-two-new-european-wax-centers-in-northern-california-301747545.html

SOURCE Wax Center Partners

