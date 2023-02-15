TRAEGER GRILLS DELIVERS THE NEXT GENERATION OF WOOD-PELLET GRILLS WITH THE ALL-NEW IRONWOOD® SERIES

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 15, 2023

All-New Ironwood and Ironwood XL Offer the Latest in Grilling Innovations from Traeger, Taking the Ironwood Experience to an Entirely New Level

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Traeger, Inc. ("Traeger") (NYSE: COOK), the innovators and category leaders in wood-pellet grills, has raised the bar for outdoor cooking yet again with the launch of the all-new Ironwood and Ironwood XL grills. The fully reimagined Ironwood series puts the customer experience at the forefront, delivering unrivaled flavor and next-level consistency through a series of upgrades based on Traeger's most recent innovations.

Last year's debut of the Timberline grill introduced a new standard of flavor capable in a wood-pellet grill and the new Ironwood series brings the same, transcendent wood-fired flavor. Now featuring innovations like Traeger's unparalleled Smart Combustion technology, FreeFlow Firepot and a touchscreen user interface, the all-new Ironwood lineup is where revolutionary technology meets the neighborhood backyard cookout. The innovative upgrades enable consumers to master gourmet control in every cook, with personalized customization options that deliver deeper smoky flavors and perfectly cooked delicacies.

"Innovation has been the lifeblood of the Traeger brand for the last 30 years and continues to be the North Star we look to when announcing new products. If we're not innovating, we're falling behind and doing a disservice to the 'Traegerhood.'" said Jeremy Andrus, CEO of Traeger Grills. "The new Ironwood series showcases some of the most innovative, technological advancements ever put into a grill, at an affordable price point that will make it a juggernaut in the grill market. A new bar has been set and we could not be more excited to announce the new Ironwood series to our loyal following and beyond."

The all-new Ironwood and Ironwood XL grills give anyone the confidence to cook delicious, wood-fire meals, while experiencing the evolution of outdoor cooking through the following new features, advancements, and upgrades:

  • ULTIMATE WOOD FIRE FLAVOR – Super Smoke Mode and Traeger Downdraft Exhaust® team up to add unrivaled wood-fired flavor to anything you cook. FreeFlow™ Firepot promotes increased smoke circulation for the best flavor.
  • PRECISION TEMPERATURE CONTROL – Traeger's unparalleled new Smart Combustion™ technology maintains incredibly precise temperatures to ensure perfect results every time. Fully insulated dual-wall construction protects against temperature fluctuations and the EvenFlow™ Heat Shield ensures even heat distribution to keep results consistent anywhere on the grill, in any weather.
  • SET-IT-AND-FORGET-IT® The sleek touchscreen interface brings new ease through intuitive control and makes setting your cooking temperature as easy as turning on an oven.
  • ALWAYS IN CONTROL – Thanks to Traeger's WiFIRE® TECHNOLOGY, users can monitor and control the grill from anywhere, anytime by using the Traeger App. Whether on the couch or on the go, WiFIRE will allow for the adjusting of grill temperatures, monitoring food, set timers & alerts, browse over 1,600 wood-fired recipes, learn from Traeger pros, and more—all right from a smartphone. The grill can be controlled hands free via an Alexa® or Google Home® device using voice command. Traeger has thought of everything. It's almost too easy.
  • EPIC FLAVOR, ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES The Ironwood lets you grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, & BBQ all on one grill. From slow-smoked brisket to glorious roasts, epic game day snacks, and decadent desserts, it's all fair game for the Ironwood.
  • MAKE IT YOURS – The Ironwood can be set up to best suit any cooking style. Traeger's ModiFIRE™ accessories allow for the easy add and swap out of different cooking surfaces to the grill grates. The new Pop-And-Lock™ (P.A.L) accessory rail makes it easy to configure shelves, storage bins, accessory hooks, and more for full customization.
  • NO-HASSLE CLEAN UP The EZ-Clean™ Grease & Ash Keg makes cleaning a Traeger grill make cleaning a Traeger grill simpler than ever, grease and ash now collect in one easily accessible place for no-hassle post-cook cleanup.
  • NEVER RUN OUT OF FUEL UNEXPECTEDLY The Traeger Pellet Sensor alerts when pellets are low so there will never be an instance of running out of pellets and the food will always be fueled by all-natural hardwood pellets for incredible flavor.

The new Ironwood and Ironwood XL represent the next evolution of Traeger's premium product offering, coming in at $1,799 and $1,999. Both grills will be available at www.Traeger.com and key retailers across the US and Canada.

To learn more about Traeger Grills, please visit www.Traeger.com or follow them on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT TRAEGER GRILLS®
Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, an outdoor cooking system that ignites all-natural hardwoods to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and barbecue. Our grills are versatile and easy to use, empowering cooks of all skill sets to create delicious meals with a wood-fired flavor that cannot be replicated with gas, charcoal, or electric grills. Grills are at the core of Traeger's platform and are complemented by Traeger wood pellets, rubs, sauces, premium frozen meal kits and accessories.

SOURCE Traeger Grills

