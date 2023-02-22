Keysight Enables First O-RAN End-to-End System Integration Badge for Pegatron through Auray OTIC

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Keysight+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced its 5G+Open+Radio+Access+Network+%28O-RAN%29+Solutions+portfolio enabled Pegatron to obtain the first O-RAN ALLIANCE End-to-End (E2E) System Integration Badge from Auray Open Testing and Integration Center (OTIC) and Security Lab.

Earned through the O-RAN ALLIANCE’s Certification and Badging program, Pegatron’s E2E Systems Integration Badge confirms its O-RAN Central Unit (O-CU) and O-RAN Distributed Unit (O-DU) have successfully passed an E2E integration assessment of groups of devices under test (DUT) using O-RAN E2E test specifications. O-RAN badges are issued by OTICs such as Auray, which provide a collaborative, open, and impartial working environment to ensure the consistency and quality of testing of O-RAN products and solutions.

The assessment was conducted using Keysight´s P8800S+UE+Emulation+RAN+%28UeSIM%29 and P8850S+Core+Simulation+RAN+%28CoreSIM%29 solutions, which provided wrap-around testing on Pegatron’s O-CU/O-DU to assess functionality, performance, service, and security using specifications defined by O-RAN ALLIANCE’s Test and Integration Focus Group (TIFG). These Keysight solutions enabled the assessment by emulating real network traffic over the Pegatron O-CU/O-DU. In addition, the solutions can be used to obtain E2E badging for O-RAN base stations, which can provide network operators and system integrators greater confidence in O-RAN architectures.

Dr. James Shue, Chief Technology Officer at Pegatron Corporation, said: “The Pegatron O-CU/O-DU has been awarded the world’s first O-RAN E2E system integration badge, thanks to Keysight's mature O-CU/O-DU testing solution and professional technical support."

Daniel Chang, Chairman at Auray, said: “The Auray OTIC and Security lab is one of the first labs to issue O-RAN ALLIANCE certificate of conformance in 2022. Thanks to Keysight's solutions, Auray is again able log another significant milestone for Open RAN industry by issuing the first O-RAN E2E system integration badge to Pegatron.”

Peng Cao, Vice President and General Manager for Keysight's Wireless Test Group, said: “By using our UeSIM and CoreSIM solutions, we have enabled Pegatron to obtain the first O-RAN end-to-end system integration badge through close collaboration with Auray OTIC. This worldwide milestone promises to kickstart the qualification process for 5G O-RAN E2E base stations.”

Resources

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $5.4B in fiscal year 2022. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230215005522r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005522/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.