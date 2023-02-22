NextGen Healthcare Named Forbes Best Midsize Employer for Second Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced it has been named to Forbes’ list of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Midsize+Employers+2023. The company ranked in the Top 500 of all midsize companies. NextGen Healthcare also received the honor in 2022. This esteemed recognition is presented by Forbes, a respected global media company, and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005630/en/

Forbes_US_BE2023_Logo_Mid_Square-Dark.jpg

NextGen Healthcare is a Forbes Best Midsize Employer 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“To be honored by employees for a second consecutive year is a testament to the strength of our culture,” said David Sides, president and CEO at NextGen Healthcare. “What makes our team special is our drive to innovate technology solutions that enable our clients to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all.”

In the past year, NextGen Healthcare’s remote workforce has embarked on initiatives offered by the organization that foster personal growth and professional development. The success of these efforts is reflected in surveys conducted by the company. NextGen Healthcare employees say they feel a sense of belonging, fostered by a robust diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) program. Employees identify with the company’s values and say senior leaders demonstrate integrity. A sense that their strengths are utilized add to employees’ overall satisfaction.

To hear more about what makes NextGen Healthcare a top employer, watch+this+video featuring employees.

“Employees are the bedrock of a thriving organization,” said Donna Greene, executive vice president of human resources at NextGen Healthcare. “We can only make a positive impact and create healthier communities when our workforce is happy, successful, and has a clear vision for building healthier communities.”

To learn more about careers at NextGen Healthcare, visit nextgen.com%2Fcareers.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About Forbes Best Midsize Employers 2023

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded – 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from respondents who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family. Their evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230215005630r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005630/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.