VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today announced a $1.5-million contribution to the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. Teck is the first major commercial sponsor for these Games which will be the first ever to incorporate winter adaptive sports.



“As our first major commercial sponsor, Teck’s contribution will help ensure these Games will be the most innovative and accessible Games to date,” said Peter Lawless, CEO, Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. “We are incredibly grateful to Teck for this significant investment in supporting the recovery journey of so many in the global military community.”

“Teck’s support of the Invictus Games legacy program will ensure that long after the Games are finished, the impacts will continue to support Veterans in British Columbia, Canada and internationally,” said Nick Booth, CEO of True Patriot Love Foundation. “This investment will be used to fund programs that bring adaptive sports opportunities to communities across the country and that connect Canadians to the impact our military has on their lives.”

“Invictus Games 2025 provides an opportunity for competitors to showcase their strength and resilience, and demonstrates the power of sport to aid in recovery,” said Jonathan Price, CEO, Teck. “We are proud to support these Games, which foster inclusivity, contribute to reconciliation, and build community. It’s about making sure everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

Invictus Games 2025 will bring together over 500 competitors from 20 nations to compete in adaptive sports, including the new winter sports: alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, skeleton, and wheelchair curling, in addition to the core Invictus Games sports of indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair rugby, and wheelchair basketball.

Teck’s contribution will be used to support both the operating budget for the Games and the development of legacy programs.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the x ʷ məθ kʷə y əm (Musqueam), S ḵwxw ú7mesh (Squamish), S ə l ílw ətaʔ/Selilwitulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations, and Líl̓wat Nation (Lil’wat). The organizing committee is working closely to ensure they respond to Canada’s Truth & Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action, and ensure Indigenous protocols are respected in all aspects of the Games.

About Teck

As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

ABOUT INVICTUS GAMES VANCOUVER WHISTLER 2025

Vancouver Whistler Games Corporation is a Canadian not-for-profit organization established for the purpose of hosting the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemembers and Veterans. The Games uses the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect of all those who serve their country. It is planned to be the first hybrid games to feature both summer and winter adaptive sports, including alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, skeleton and wheelchair curling. True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia are founding partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. More information can be found at https://invictusgames2025.ca/

ABOUT TRUE PATRIOT LOVE FOUNDATION

True Patriot Love is Canada’s Foundation for the military community, working to support military members, Veterans, and their families at every stage of their journey. By working as a trusted partner with local charities, social enterprises, the Canadian Armed Forces and the federal and provincial governments, True Patriot Love advocates for the needs of military members and Veterans and ensures resources are directed where they are needed most. True Patriot Love has granted over $37 million for Veterans and their families, reaching nearly 40,000 beneficiaries and supported nearly 1,000 community-based programs across the country.

From global initiatives like the Invictus Games – of which True Patriot Love is the main funder of Team Canada - to local wellness centres and mental health programs, True Patriot Love has a research-backed approach that provides ongoing funding, partnerships and knowledge sharing to Canada’s most vital military and Veteran support programs.

