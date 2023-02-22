Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, today announced the North American launch of LIGOS%26trade%3B+C+9375%2C+the+Company%26rsquo%3Bs+first all-acrylic latex binder for Building and Construction applications. The launch is a key component of the Company’s transformation and growth strategy for its coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers (CASE) segment resulting from close customer collaboration.

“LIGOS™ C 9375 represents an exciting milestone for the CASE business,” said Arthas Yang, CASE Global Business Director. “There is growing interest and opportunity in the acrylics market. By diversifying our portfolio, we can continue to build upon our long-standing history as a customer-focused, collaborative business committed to providing innovative and customizable solutions that meet—and exceed—the needs of our customers and the markets they serve.”

Specifically designed for cementitious applications in the Building and Construction market, C 9375’s performance benefits set a new standard for high alkaline applications offering exceptional strength, weatherability, and workability. It is an ideal fit for various applications, including hydraulic cement mixtures, exterior insulation and finishing systems (EIFS), cementitious repair, decorative overlays, tile grout, and sprayable and patching mortars/stuccos.

As Trinseo continues its efforts to become a specialized solutions provider, the Company will continue to invest in capabilities that support this transformation. Trinseo plans to roll out a robust global pipeline of all-acrylic latex binder solutions to solve industry challenges in the coming years.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, partners with companies to bring ideas to life in an imaginative, smart, and sustainably focused manner by combining its premier expertise, forward-looking innovations and best-in-class materials to unlock value for companies and consumers.

From design to manufacturing, Trinseo taps into decades of experience in diverse material solutions to address customers’ unique challenges in a wide range of industries, including consumer goods, mobility, building and construction, and medical.

Trinseo’s approximately 3,400 employees bring endless creativity to reimagining the possibilities with clients all over the world from the company’s locations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Trinseo reported net sales of approximately $5.0 billion in 2022. Discover more by visiting www.trinseo.com and connecting with Trinseo on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and WeChat.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts or guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "outlook," "will," "may," "might," "see," "tend," "assume," "potential," "likely," "target," "plan," "contemplate," "seek," "attempt," "should," "could," "would" or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s evaluation of information currently available and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our business and transformation strategy; increased costs or disruption in the supply of raw materials; increased energy costs; our ability to successfully generate cost savings and increase profitability through asset restructuring initiatives; compliance with laws and regulations impacting our business; conditions in the global economy and capital markets; and those factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, under Part I, Item 1A —"Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our other reports, filings and furnishings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. As a result of these or other factors, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005631/en/