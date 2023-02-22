Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) will present at the 2023 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 3:00 PM EST. The presentation will be broadcast on the company%26rsquo%3Bs+website. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L’IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, ZICAM®, THERABREATH® and HERO®. These fourteen key brands represent approximately 85% of the Company’s products sales. For more information, visit the Company’s website.

