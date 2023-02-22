Forbes Names Trane Technologies One of America's Best Large Employers

Trane Technologies (

NYSE:TT, Financial), a global climate innovator, has been named one of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Large+Employers by Forbes.

To compile this year’s list, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to survey 45,000 workers from some of the largest companies in the United States. The workers were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to family and friends, in addition to rating other companies in their industry on factors like working conditions, salary and potential for development.

Inclusion on Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers is the latest prestigious ranking Trane Technologies has received this year. Earlier this month the company was named to FORTUNE Magazine’s World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Admired+Companies list for the eleventh consecutive year, and in January, ranked 18th on the 2023 JUST+100 list, finishing first in the Building Materials & Construction industry.

“Our purpose to boldly challenge what’s possible for a sustainable world starts with our people,” said Mairéad Magner, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, Trane Technologies. “We’re committed to creating an inclusive, uplifting and engaging culture where our team members can thrive and make a meaningful impact through our 2030+Sustainability+Commitments. I’m proud to be recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers and of the pride, energy and optimism our team brings to the table each day.”

Trane Technologies’ 2030 Sustainability Commitments include Opportunity+for+All, a pledge that commits to achieving gender parity in leadership, workforce diversity reflective of its communities, and community initiatives that support equitable education and pathways to green and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers. It also includes the company’s Gigaton+Challenge - a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton (or, 2% of the world’s annual emissions) by 2030 and our pledge to Lead+By+Example with carbon neutral operations and zero waste to landfill.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

Related Articles

