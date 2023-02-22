ZA Group More Than Doubles Online Ad Marketing to Ramp Up Sales

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Forever Brands, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZA Group, Inc (OTC PINK:ZAAG), nearly tripled its online ad marketing to increase sales of Longevity by Brooke Burke Body Superfood (Longevity) with three delicious flavors - Cacao, Chocolate Mint and Café Mocha. Customers can learn more at our website www.longevitybybrookeburkebody.com, the Company can now accept all forms of payments for our Cacao and Café Mocha.

image.jpeg

"Over the past few weeks, we have focused our marketing spending to all online advertisements. It's our hope that we can increase revenues nearly 300% by April. This past Sunday alone our site had over 9,000 visitors and our add to cart doubled," stated Jeffrey M. Canouse, Chief Executive Officer of Forever Brands.

Mr. Canouse continued, "We are very optimistic with this marketing push. It's exciting for Forever Brands and it's also the beginning of a new focus for ZAAG. I plan on having a few major announcements over the coming weeks."

Longevity is a nutrient dense, plant-based superfood powder that's free of wheat, gluten, and dairy. Our superfood blends can become part of your daily routine and help you simplify your wellness through an online subscription. Longevity provides better energy, focus, endurance and recovery with users experiencing immediate and tangible results within seven to ten days of regular use.

We use only organic ingredients and are working on getting all of our ingredients Certified Organic. Change starts with mindful ingredients. We use a blend of ingredients including Raw Cacao, Goji Berries, Flaxseed and Chia, to name a few. You can see all the ingredients on our site www.longevitybybrookeburkebody.com. There are various purchase prices based on if you're buying one, two, three or more bags at a time - and make sure to buy our custom shaker.

image-1.jpeg

The global superfoods market size was estimated at USD 137.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2025. (Source: Grand View Research) and 70% of business leaders say the subscription business models will be key to their prospects in the years ahead (Source: Global Banking and Finance Review).

About Forever Brands, Inc:
Forever Brands is a Brand Development and Business accelerator company. The company is focused on select consumer good segments that are deemed underserved and offer significant growth opportunities for our company.

About Brooke Burke and Brooke Burke Body:
Brooke Burke holds many titles including mother of four, author, cancer survivor, entrepreneur, fitness educator, philanthropist and television personality. Brooke is recognized for many network television stints, most recently known for winning season seven and hosting seasons 10-17 of Dancing with the Stars. A social media influencer with nearly 4 million combined followers, Burke was named by Forbes as one of America's top ten moms to follow. She is a content creator, a fitness influencer & an encourager of all thing's health & wellness. Brookes is an advocate for women's health & a trusted voice. In 2019, Brooke brought her lifelong commitment to health and wellness to EVERY body by launching Brooke Burke Body (BB Body), a digital gym available in all app stores and across a variety of streaming platforms. BB Body features original content for the mind, body, and soul as well as original recipe content, seasonal challenges and LIVE classes.

About ZA Group, Inc:
(ZAAG) ZA Group, Inc. is a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the direct-to-consumer apparel and manufacturing self-sustainable farms. Its goal is to take its brands to the next level whether to own, license, or manage. Currently ZA Group, Inc. owns 100% of Forever brands, 60% of E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc., to manufacture self-sustaining vertically integrated farms, and NFID as a wholly owned subsidiary, an online retail outlet offering apparel (visit website).

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape, or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
770-235-6053

SOURCE: ZA Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738453/ZA-Group-More-Than-Doubles-Online-Ad-Marketing-to-Ramp-Up-Sales

img.ashx?id=738453

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.