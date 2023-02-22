Pennexx Has Launched Its New Merchant Dashboard Marketing Site YourGrowthDashboard.com To Help Merchants Grow Their Businesses

2 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) has launched https://yourgrowthdashboard.com a marketing site to advertise the company's merchant dashboard.

https://yourgrowthdashboard.com is an informative site to help merchants understand the power of the Your Social Offers (YSO) merchant dashboard.

The YSO Dashboard gives individual merchants, regional chains and national brands tools to build loyalty awareness, expand their customer base and bring back loyal customers. YSO's propitiatory proprietary software tools make it fast and convenient to send offers thru new and traditional digital channels as well as being a real budget savings to the merchant in comparison to YSO's competitors.

Pennexx is offering a "90 day" launch offer which includes a three-month introduction rate plus some additional perks to catapult the merchant's launch. You can order or sign up at Click here to sign up for Merchant Service Offer.

"I am pleased we are at the point where the YSO's "Merchant Dashboard 4.0" is rolling out to the merchants just in time to help all business rebound and grow their business in a time of financial uncertainty. YSO will help fight today's high inflation rate with a provable and affordable tool to grow their business. The Merchant Dashboard 4.0 gives merchants the ability to grow their business in the digital marketplace without the traditional cost of digital advertising. Using our Digital "Word of Mouth" referrals mean a great deal more to a consumer than just a banner ad on some social media site," says Joseph Candito.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX:OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that focuses on social media, prepaid debit cards, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, you may also visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. Please follow us on Twitter @Pennexx.

