Celebrating Black History Month at FedEx

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / From our founding in 1973, our Founder and Executive Chairman, Fred Smith, knew the importance of diversity, equity, inclusion. In fact, during his acceptance of the National Civil Rights Museum 2022 Freedom Award, Mr. Smith acknowledged that to serve a diverse world, the company needed a diverse team with insight into cultures and communities.

It is in the spirt of this legacy we celebrate Black History Month at FedEx. FedEx has long invested in community organizations, such as those honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the many heroes of the Civil Rights Movement; advocacy organizations like the National Urban League and NAACP who work to empower African Americans, celebrate their culture and history, and promote economic empowerment through education, job training programs, and entrepreneurship; and provided support to HBCU institutions and students most recently through our $5M pledge.

At FedEx, we drive change by investing in organizations seeking long-term, systemic solutions to the challenge of creating a just society and economy that works better for everyone. By collaborating with nonprofits, we support learning, mentoring, professional development, and access to resources that help build strong connections.

We believe every individual should have the opportunity to dream big and realize what's possible. Our goal is to give individuals the best chance at success with access to education, pathways to quality jobs, and a voice in their community's future.

We are honored to join our team members as we celebrate and honor Black History Month. We invite you to learn more about our community support at FedExCares.com and the new Fact Sheet detailing our work within the African American community.

cc8c0c1b-9a2a-4d7a-938a-3e52523f5e81.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739478/Celebrating-Black-History-Month-at-FedEx

img.ashx?id=739478

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.