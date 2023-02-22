Baker Hughes Receives Three External Recognitions for Sustainability Leadership

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Baker Hughes is recognized as an "industry mover" - among over 7,800 companies - by the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023 and is No. 1 for customers in energy equipment and services category - "a stakeholder leader" in the industry- and in top 250 overall in the JUST Capital 2023 Rankings. In addition, EcoVadis, one of the leading sustainability ratings, rated Baker Hughes "silver" for its ESG performance, improving over last year's "bronze" rating.

About S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023 award

S&P Global is an international finance and analytics company that annually reviews the world's most sustainable companies. Each company answers a comprehensive questionnaire that is subsequently analyzed alongside public environmental, social and governance (ESG) data.

Baker Hughes has been recognized as an "industry mover" in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023. For this recognition, companies must score within the top 15% of their industry and must have achieved an improvement in their S&P Global ESG Score of at least 5% and achieved the strongest improvement in their industry. In Q4 of 2022, Baker Hughes' S&P Global ESG score in CSA (Corporate Sustainability Assessment) was 57, up from 30 in 2021.

About JUST Capital Rankings 2023 and award

Baker Hughes has ranked in the top 250 overall JUST Capital 2023 Rankings, as well as recognized as a stakeholder leader in the industry: No. 1 company for Customers in the Energy Equipment & Services industry.

Annual JUST Capital rankings are done through polling of American public for America's largest publicly traded companies on the issues that matter most in defining just business behaviors.

About Ecovadis rating

EcoVadis Ratings, world's largest provider of sustainability ratings, is evidence-based and adapted to more than 200 industry categories, 175 countries and companies of all sizes. EcoVadis sustainability assessment evaluates how well a company has integrated the principles of sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) into its business and its management systems.

Baker Hughes was recently rated "silver," placing the company's overall score in 76th percentile as of December 2022 and significant improvement from its "bronze" rating in the previous year.

These awards demonstrate the company's industry leadership in sustainability and help build its credibility with transparent, year-on-year progress on its sustainability strategy.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Hughes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Hughes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-hughes
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Baker Hughes



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739480/Baker-Hughes-Receives-Three-External-Recognitions-for-Sustainability-Leadership

