Jim Whitehead, CFP®, RICP®, CEPA® joined Ameriprise Financial, Inc. from Securian Financial Services, Inc. in Memphis. Whitehead carefully considered a variety of firms, and selected Ameriprise because of the firm’s reputation for an outstanding client experience that is grounded in financial advice and empowered by cutting-edge technology.

Reflecting on his move, Whitehead said, “I came to Ameriprise because of the firm’s strong reputation for financial planning and putting clients first. I want to provide top-of-the-line client experiences to help the people I care about achieve their goals. When I saw everything Ameriprise had to offer, I knew our partnership will arm me with the tools to serve my clients at the ultimate level.”

Whitehead, whose practice also includes support staff Melody Shettles and Aubrey Ford, plans to expand his team with additional advisors and staff in the coming years. The added capacity, coupled with Ameriprise’s capabilities, will allow him to serve more individuals, families, and small businesses throughout the Memphis community.

Whitehead has more than 21 years of experience serving clients. As a financial advisor, Whitehead provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, visit his website at Jim+Whitehead%2C+Financial+Advisor+in+Memphis%2C+TN+%28ameripriseadvisors.com%29.

