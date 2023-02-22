Distoken Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing of $60.0 Million Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distoken Acquisition Corporation ( DISTU) (the “Company”), a Cayman Islands exempted company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 6,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “DISTU” beginning February 15, 2023. Each unit to be issued in the IPO will consist of one ordinary share, one redeemable warrant and one right. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Each right entitles the holder thereof to receive one-tenth of one ordinary share upon the consummation of the Company’s initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares, warrants and rights are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols “DIST,” “DISTW” and “DISTR,” respectively.

I-Bankers Securities, Inc. and IB Capital LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the IPO. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 900,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the SEC on February 13, 2023. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, by contacting I-Bankers Securities, Inc., 2500 N Military Trail, Suite 160-A, Boca Raton FL 33431. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT DISTOKEN ACQUISITION CORPORATION

Distoken Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, the Company intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry that have their primary operations located in Asia. The Company may undertake an initial business combination with a target business which is located in the People’s Republic of China, including the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. However, the Company will not undertake an initial business combination with a target business utilizing a variable interest entity, or VIE, structure nor will any post-combination business utilize a VIE structure.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed IPO and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the IPO will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Jian Zhang, CEO
Distoken Acquisition Corporation
+86 871 63624579

ti?nf=ODc1MDE5OCM1NDEyMDg3IzUwMDExMzg1Ng==
Distoken-Acquisition-Corp-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.