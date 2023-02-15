Nelson Peltz recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio) has been CEO and a Founding Partner of Trian since November 2005. Mr. Peltz serves as the non-executive Chairman of The Wendy’s Company. Peltz is also a director of The Procter & Gamble Company, Invesco Ltd. and Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (f/k/a The Madison Square Garden Company). Trian invests in a concentrated portfolio of undervalued and underperforming public companies, typically within the Consumer, Industrial and Financial Services sectors, where it aims to enhance long-term shareholder value through operational and strategic initiatives.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $4.87Bil. The top holdings were FERG(29.23%), IVZ(20.58%), and DIS(16.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:IVZ by 48,573,043 shares. The trade had a 23.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.34.

On 02/15/2023, Invesco Ltd traded for a price of $18.77 per share and a market cap of $8.54Bil. The stock has returned -16.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-book ratio of 0.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 9,029,800 shares in NYSE:DIS, giving the stock a 16.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $108.04 per share and a market cap of $197.37Bil. The stock has returned -30.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 59.36, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:SYY by 7,173,000 shares. The trade had a 13.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.79000000000001.

On 02/15/2023, Sysco Corp traded for a price of $77.3306 per share and a market cap of $39.25Bil. The stock has returned -5.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sysco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-book ratio of 27.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.91 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 5,589-share investment in NYSE:PG. Previously, the stock had a 0.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.19 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $138.6111 per share and a market cap of $327.00Bil. The stock has returned -9.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-book ratio of 7.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.18 and a price-sales ratio of 4.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,217 shares of NYSE:GE for a total holding of 4,028,491. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.57.

On 02/15/2023, General Electric Co traded for a price of $83.58 per share and a market cap of $91.04Bil. The stock has returned 6.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.