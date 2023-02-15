Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 400 stocks valued at a total of $65.00Mil. The top holdings were JPST(8.11%), XLV(6.91%), and STLD(5.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 28,755 shares. The trade had a 3.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.34.

On 02/15/2023, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.37 per share and a market cap of $8.45Bil. The stock has returned -0.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TDTT by 112,881 shares. The trade had a 3.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.49.

On 02/15/2023, FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund traded for a price of $23.6187 per share and a market cap of $1.99Bil. The stock has returned -2.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FLRN by 76,522 shares. The trade had a 2.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.97.

On 02/15/2023, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.5755 per share and a market cap of $2.85Bil. The stock has returned 2.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IYR by 24,620 shares. The trade had a 2.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.38.

On 02/15/2023, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $91.2 per share and a market cap of $3.75Bil. The stock has returned -8.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a price-book ratio of 2.65.

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 19,739 shares. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.08.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $98.0754 per share and a market cap of $85.21Bil. The stock has returned -8.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

