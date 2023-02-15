OXE MARINE PRESENTS NEW CONCEPT OUTBOARD OXE HYBRID 450, THE WORLD'S FIRST DIESEL ELECTRIC HYBRID OUTBOARD

ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 15, 2023

ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OXE Marine AB (publ) has developed a concept engine with hybrid drive that combines the diesel drive of OXE Marine's outboards with electric drive and thus offers even lower fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions. The OXE Hybrid 450 concept engine is the world's first hybridized diesel outboard in the higher power classes and premiers at the International Boat Show in Miami, opening today.

The OXE Hybrid 450 concept engine is based on OXE Marine's fuel-efficient diesel outboard OXE300. By equipping the existing rig with a 400-volt electric motor connected to a lithium-ion battery, additional opportunities for fuel savings are achieved along with the benefits that pure electric operation offers. In combination with HVO100 biodiesel, the OXE Hybrid 450 can contribute to greatly reduced carbon dioxide emissions compared to a traditional gasoline-fueled outboard. Thanks to the fact that the electric motor drives the power transmission directly, it can also be used as a generator to charge the battery during diesel operation.

"The OXE Hybrid 450 combines the best of both worlds, the energy efficiency of diesel operation with the electric motor's steep torque curve and the possibility of a completely emission-free operation. Thanks to its flexibility, our concept engine provides reduced fuel consumption and reduced carbon dioxide emissions, while also being able to deliver additional power when needed, for example during acceleration when the fossil engine's consumption is extra high," says Anders Berg, CEO of OXE Marine AB.

The battery capacity has been dimensioned to enable to quiet and completely emission-free operation when visiting a port, fishing, or while traveling in waters where fossil-fueled boats are not allowed. At the same time, the well-measured capacity, and the ability to charge while underway mean that the battery can be used to power additional, energy-demanding equipment on board. The OXE Hybrid 450 has a total power of 450 horsepower and is the world's first hybrid diesel outboard in the higher power classes.

Field tests together with Nimbus Group
The OXE Hybrid 450 has been developed in close cooperation with customers and boat manufacturers. During the spring OXE Marine will, together with the boat manufacturer Nimbus Group, conduct field tests of an OXE Hybrid 450 on a Nimbus T9. The plan is then to start series production in the second half of 2023. The OXE Hybrid 450 will be premiered at the International Boat Show in Miami, which opens today and runs until February 19th.

"Through our field tests, we have previously proven the great value of our engines when it comes to reducing fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions, and we are really looking forward to the results of the upcoming tests of the OXE Hybrid 450 together with Nimbus Group," says Anders Berg, CEO of OXE Marine AB.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Anders Berg, CEO, OXE Marine AB, [email protected], +46 70 358 91 55

OXE Marine AB (publ) (NASDAQ STO: OXE) is the company behind the world's first high performance diesel outboard. The company's unique and patented solutions for high transmission between powerhead and lower leg has led to a global high demand for the company's outboards. OXE Marine are on a journey to make life at sea prosperous for people and planet.

Certified Adviser FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser for OXE Marine AB (publ). Contact details to FNCA Sweden AB: tel. +46 8 528 00 399, e-mail [email protected].

SOURCE OXE Marine AB

