STUDIO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 203 stocks valued at a total of $308.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(6.90%), VIG(6.73%), and FNDF(5.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STUDIO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

STUDIO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 152,046 shares. The trade had a 2.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.63.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $46.915 per share and a market cap of $15.39Bil. The stock has returned -1.37% over the past year.

STUDIO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTS by 184,420 shares. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.7.

On 02/15/2023, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $28.8499 per share and a market cap of $4.13Bil. The stock has returned -2.37% over the past year.

STUDIO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in BATS:JMST by 87,543 shares. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.24.

On 02/15/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.605 per share and a market cap of $2.62Bil. The stock has returned 0.88% over the past year.

During the quarter, STUDIO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 48,337 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 86,832. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.26000000000001.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.51000000000001 per share and a market cap of $41.03Bil. The stock has returned -2.90% over the past year.

During the quarter, STUDIO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 28,431 shares of NAS:IEI for a total holding of 47,561. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.16.

On 02/15/2023, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $115 per share and a market cap of $12.88Bil. The stock has returned -6.55% over the past year.

