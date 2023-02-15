VPR Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $0.00Mil. The top holdings were VWO(18.01%), EWZ(16.80%), and VEA(13.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VPR Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

VPR Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EWZ by 519,463 shares. The trade had a 3.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.82.

On 02/15/2023, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF traded for a price of $28.294 per share and a market cap of $4.75Bil. The stock has returned -4.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

VPR Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IAU by 132,650 shares. The trade had a 0.9399999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.84.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $34.7801 per share and a market cap of $26.56Bil. The stock has returned -1.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 6.27.

VPR Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EWU by 150,000 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.98.

On 02/15/2023, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF traded for a price of $32.6 per share and a market cap of $3.37Bil. The stock has returned -2.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

The guru established a new position worth 191,404 shares in NYSE:VALE, giving the stock a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.03 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Vale SA traded for a price of $16.92 per share and a market cap of $78.78Bil. The stock has returned 6.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vale SA has a price-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-book ratio of 2.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 201,446 shares in NYSE:PBR, giving the stock a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.08 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras traded for a price of $11.41 per share and a market cap of $70.94Bil. The stock has returned 29.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a price-earnings ratio of 2.19, a price-book ratio of 1.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.80 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

