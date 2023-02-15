Ardent Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $129.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(33.89%), JNJ(18.01%), and AAPL(14.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ardent Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 3,861 shares in NAS:COST, giving the stock a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $488.67 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $506.52 per share and a market cap of $224.76Bil. The stock has returned -0.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-book ratio of 10.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 1,966 shares in ARCA:IVV, giving the stock a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $384.6 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $413.01 per share and a market cap of $310.52Bil. The stock has returned -6.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a price-book ratio of 3.74.

The guru established a new position worth 8,860 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.78 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $99.67 per share and a market cap of $1,021.34Bil. The stock has returned -36.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Ardent Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:ZBH by 5,020 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.05.

On 02/15/2023, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc traded for a price of $125.92 per share and a market cap of $26.42Bil. The stock has returned 7.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 114.47, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.33 and a price-sales ratio of 3.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 7,358 shares in NYSE:BMY, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.40000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $71.825 per share and a market cap of $152.71Bil. The stock has returned 9.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-book ratio of 4.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.69 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

