Wick Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 57 stocks valued at a total of $0.00Mil. The top holdings were ITOT(24.82%), IEF(10.34%), and VTI(9.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wick Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 233,555-share investment in NAS:IXUS. Previously, the stock had a 7.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.44 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $61.84 per share and a market cap of $31.00Bil. The stock has returned -9.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

During the quarter, Wick Capital Partners, LLC bought 157,864 shares of NAS:IEF for a total holding of 281,051. The trade had a 5.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.47.

On 02/15/2023, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.40000000000001 per share and a market cap of $23.13Bil. The stock has returned -10.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 260,029 shares in ARCA:IBDQ, giving the stock a 3.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.11 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.3799 per share and a market cap of $1.82Bil. The stock has returned -3.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Wick Capital Partners, LLC bought 89,601 shares of ARCA:EQAL for a total holding of 242,116. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.

On 02/15/2023, Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $43.5919 per share and a market cap of $654.97Mil. The stock has returned -2.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a price-book ratio of 2.34.

Wick Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 29,988 shares. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.68000000000001.

On 02/15/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.08410000000001 per share and a market cap of $26.84Bil. The stock has returned -2.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

