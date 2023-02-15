PR Newswire
CLEVELAND, Feb. 15, 2023
CLEVELAND, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.605 per common share payable on March 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 27, 2023.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Media Contact:
Jim Jaye
Julie Young
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8682
Direct: 216.515.8849
Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-declares-dividend-of-0-605-per-common-share-301747869.html
SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros