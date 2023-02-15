Sovereign Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $238.00Mil. The top holdings were VNLA(14.24%), USMV(11.55%), and IVV(11.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sovereign Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 81,845 shares in ARCA:JAAA, giving the stock a 1.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.42 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF traded for a price of $49.9 per share and a market cap of $2.20Bil. The stock has returned 2.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 136,581-share investment in NYSE:SHLX. Previously, the stock had a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.82 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Shell Midstream Partners LP traded for a price of $15.82 per share and a market cap of $6.22Bil. The stock has returned 39.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell Midstream Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 13.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.41 and a price-sales ratio of 12.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Sovereign Investment Advisors, LLC bought 675 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 70,104. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $413.01 per share and a market cap of $310.52Bil. The stock has returned -6.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a price-book ratio of 3.74.

During the quarter, Sovereign Investment Advisors, LLC bought 3,169 shares of BATS:USMV for a total holding of 381,709. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.90000000000001.

On 02/15/2023, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $72.54000000000001 per share and a market cap of $30.09Bil. The stock has returned -1.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a price-book ratio of 4.01.

During the quarter, Sovereign Investment Advisors, LLC bought 3,487 shares of ARCA:VNLA for a total holding of 715,924. The trade had a 0.07000000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.94.

On 02/15/2023, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF traded for a price of $47.77 per share and a market cap of $2.25Bil. The stock has returned 1.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

