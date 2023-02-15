MAS Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 93 stocks valued at a total of $106.00Mil. The top holdings were VNQ(7.60%), EMB(6.64%), and SPY(5.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MAS Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MAS Advisors LLC bought 11,741 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 98,160. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.87.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $89.7 per share and a market cap of $36.19Bil. The stock has returned -9.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a price-book ratio of 2.46.

The guru established a new position worth 15,722 shares in NYSE:VICI, giving the stock a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.13 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, VICI Properties Inc traded for a price of $34.19 per share and a market cap of $35.35Bil. The stock has returned 23.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.32 and a price-sales ratio of 12.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 26,647 shares in NYSE:BSM, giving the stock a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.7 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Black Stone Minerals LP traded for a price of $15.7399 per share and a market cap of $3.30Bil. The stock has returned 49.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Black Stone Minerals LP has a price-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.42 and a price-sales ratio of 5.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

MAS Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 16,665 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.1699 per share and a market cap of $108.35Bil. The stock has returned -6.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

MAS Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRMK by 114,999 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.66.

On 02/15/2023, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc traded for a price of $4.349 per share and a market cap of $578.08Mil. The stock has returned -43.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-book ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.10 and a price-sales ratio of 4.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

