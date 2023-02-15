DIFESA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 244 stocks valued at a total of $129.00Mil. The top holdings were PSPC(3.88%), WT(3.04%), and BSM(2.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DIFESA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 320,000 shares in NYSE:BYN, giving the stock a 2.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.09 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Banyan Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.32 per share and a market cap of $324.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Banyan Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-book ratio of 1.37 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -344.56.

The guru established a new position worth 250,003 shares in NAS:BREZ, giving the stock a 2.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.39 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.5181 per share and a market cap of $50.81Mil. The stock has returned 2.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-book ratio of 4.14 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -25.41.

The guru established a new position worth 250,000 shares in NYSE:BFAC, giving the stock a 1.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.15 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Battery Future Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.35 per share and a market cap of $446.34Mil. The stock has returned 5.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Battery Future Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-book ratio of 1.27 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -322.87.

The guru established a new position worth 250,000 shares in NAS:GHIX, giving the stock a 1.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.77 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Gores Holdings IX Inc traded for a price of $10.01 per share and a market cap of $656.91Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gores Holdings IX Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -538.55.

The guru sold out of their 320,000-share investment in NYSE:BYN.U. Previously, the stock had a 1.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.08 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Banyan Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.36 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 3.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Banyan Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

