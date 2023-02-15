American Planning Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $100.00Mil. The top holdings were USFR(31.89%), COWZ(13.37%), and BRK.B(11.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were American Planning Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, American Planning Services, Inc. bought 634,363 shares of ARCA:USFR for a total holding of 634,864. The trade had a 31.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.83.

On 02/15/2023, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.3735 per share and a market cap of $7.38Bil. The stock has returned 2.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.38.

During the quarter, American Planning Services, Inc. bought 288,998 shares of BATS:COWZ for a total holding of 289,304. The trade had a 13.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.27.

On 02/15/2023, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $49.47 per share and a market cap of $12.67Bil. The stock has returned 4.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a price-book ratio of 2.15.

The guru established a new position worth 36,896 shares in NYSE:BRK.B, giving the stock a 11.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $296.98 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $309.17 per share and a market cap of $683.05Bil. The stock has returned -1.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 69.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, American Planning Services, Inc. bought 190,539 shares of ARCA:TFLO for a total holding of 190,708. The trade had a 9.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.95.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.475 per share and a market cap of $4.59Bil. The stock has returned 2.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, American Planning Services, Inc. bought 23,596 shares of ARCA:DIA for a total holding of 23,621. The trade had a 7.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.77.

On 02/15/2023, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF traded for a price of $339.43 per share and a market cap of $29.53Bil. The stock has returned -1.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

