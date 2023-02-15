Nekton Capital Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7 CLARGES STREET LONDON, X0 W1J 8AE

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $0.00Mil. The top holdings were QGEN(20.10%), ZBH(9.24%), and GOOGL(9.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nekton Capital Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 270,915 shares in NAS:HZNP, giving the stock a 6.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.06 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Horizon Therapeutics PLC traded for a price of $109.72 per share and a market cap of $25.06Bil. The stock has returned 11.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-book ratio of 4.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.99 and a price-sales ratio of 6.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 160,605 shares in NAS:CME, giving the stock a 6.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $173.78 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, CME Group Inc traded for a price of $186.79 per share and a market cap of $67.19Bil. The stock has returned -18.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CME Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-book ratio of 2.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.87 and a price-sales ratio of 13.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 672,591 shares in NYSE:BAM, giving the stock a 4.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.09 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd traded for a price of $35.73 per share and a market cap of $14.72Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.64 and a price-sales ratio of 7.32.

The guru established a new position worth 488,754 shares in NYSE:UDR, giving the stock a 4.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.5 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, UDR Inc traded for a price of $44.44 per share and a market cap of $14.63Bil. The stock has returned -15.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UDR Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 177.76, a price-book ratio of 3.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 80.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.96 and a price-sales ratio of 9.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 397,345 shares in NAS:HTHT, giving the stock a 3.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.16 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, H World Group Ltd traded for a price of $51.45 per share and a market cap of $16.38Bil. The stock has returned 12.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, H World Group Ltd has a price-book ratio of 12.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1076.00 and a price-sales ratio of 7.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.