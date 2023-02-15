SEVEN GRAND MANAGERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

81 PONDFIELD ROAD BRONXVILLE, NY 10708

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $21.00Mil. The top holdings were BRBR(19.24%), NFE(16.11%), and FREY(15.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SEVEN GRAND MANAGERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 160,496 shares in NYSE:BRBR, giving the stock a 19.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.05 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, BellRing Brands Inc traded for a price of $31.175 per share and a market cap of $4.16Bil. The stock has returned 22.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BellRing Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 81,250 shares in NAS:NFE, giving the stock a 16.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.3 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, New Fortress Energy Inc traded for a price of $39.56 per share and a market cap of $8.26Bil. The stock has returned 75.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New Fortress Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-book ratio of 4.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.64 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 385,000 shares in NYSE:FREY, giving the stock a 15.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.53 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, FREYR Battery traded for a price of $8.795 per share and a market cap of $1.23Bil. The stock has returned -11.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, FREYR Battery has a price-book ratio of 2.50 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.32.

SEVEN GRAND MANAGERS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FRONU by 415,812 shares. The trade had a 13.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.01.

On 02/15/2023, Frontier Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.1501 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 4.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Frontier Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 58.11, a price-book ratio of 1.34 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -293.19.

SEVEN GRAND MANAGERS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CRBG by 186,671 shares. The trade had a 12.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.12.

On 02/15/2023, Corebridge Financial Inc traded for a price of $21.5 per share and a market cap of $13.87Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corebridge Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.17, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.47.

