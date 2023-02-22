Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced the launch of the AppEngine. This new Dynatrace%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+platform+technology empowers customers and partners with an easy-to-use, low-code approach to create custom, compliant, and intelligent data-driven apps for their IT, development, security, and business teams. These custom apps can address boundless BizDevSecOps use cases and unlock the wealth of insights available in the explosive amounts of data generated by modern cloud ecosystems.

To demonstrate the power and flexibility of the Dynatrace® AppEngine, the company also unveiled a range of new apps that address a variety of use cases. These will be available to Dynatrace customers and include the following:

Smartscape ® Health View enables teams to visualize their applications' vital signs, including security posture. It also showcases AppEngine's ability to unlock actionable insights from data through enrichment, visualization, and analytics.

Site Reliability Guardian helps teams proactively maintain service level objectives (SLOs) by automating quality and security gates. It also exemplifies how apps created using the AppEngine fuel answer-driven automation to optimize cloud operations.

Carbon Impact enables teams to understand and reduce the carbon footprint of their hybrid and multicloud ecosystems. It also demonstrates how AppEngine can help teams measure and optimize the key performance indicators (KPIs) that matter most for business executives or regulatory requirements.

The Dynatrace platform uniquely consolidates observability, security, and business data with full context and dependency mapping. This frees customers from manual approaches such as tagging to connect siloed data, using imprecise machine-learning analytics, and the high operational costs of other solutions. AppEngine leverages this data and simplifies intelligent app creation and integrations for teams throughout an organization. It provides automatic scalability, runtime application security, safe connections and integrations across hybrid and multicloud ecosystems, and full lifecycle support, including security and quality certifications. As a result, for the first time, any team in an organization can leverage causal AI to create intelligent apps and integrations for use cases and technologies specific to their unique business requirements and technology stacks.

According to a Gartner® report, “The need for data to enable better decisions by different teams within IT (like DevOps, Infrastructure and Operations, and SRE) and outside IT (for example, marketing, and sales teams) is causing an evolution of monitoring. It is becoming a process that takes care of the data and analytics needs of multiple teams in addition to those of the traditional I&O team. This trend is driving the increased use of analytics, enabling flexible dashboards and insightful reports.”i

“We are using Dynatrace AppEngine to build secure and compliant apps that address the specific needs of our customers while leveraging massive data from their clouds,” said Luca Forni, CEO of Akamas, a Dynatrace partner. “Thanks to AppEngine, we are creating an app that adds Akamas’ continuous optimization capabilities to the Dynatrace platform. This will provide Dynatrace users with precise performance insights on Kubernetes applications and automate the process of configuring resources to achieve predefined optimization goals. As a result, customers can increase the reliability and performance of their cloud-native services and optimize cloud resources to reduce costs.”

“The Dynatrace platform has always helped IT, development, business, and security teams succeed by delivering precise answers and intelligent automation across their complex and dynamic cloud ecosystems,” said Bernd Greifeneder, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Dynatrace. “Now, with the Dynatrace AppEngine, it’s easy to create apps that leverage vast observability, security, and business data from modern clouds and Dynatrace’s causal AI. This extends precise answers and intelligent automation to boundless BizDevSecOps use cases, empowering more people across organizations to make data-backed decisions.”

The Dynatrace AppEngine will be available within 90 days of this announcement. To learn more, visit the+Dynatrace+blog.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified software intelligence platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

