Priced from the low $400s, new homes at Omni now selling from the top 10 builder

MADERA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online home sales, announced that Omni—its anticipated new community in Madera—is now selling with a versatile selection of single- and two-story floor plans from the low $400s.

Each home at Omni boasts designer-selected finishes, modern features, and versatile open-concept layouts. Buyers will also appreciate a convenient location with quick access to Highway 99, Fresno, outdoor recreation, and the Madera Wine Trail.

More About Omni

Now selling from the low $400s

61 homesites

2 single-story floor plans, 3 two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms

Up to 2,222 square feet

2-bay garages

Two model homes open for tour (Dahlia and Poppy plans)

Downstairs guest bedrooms, window coverings and more included on all plans

1991 Birchcrest Drive

Madera, CA 93638

559.226.9251

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

