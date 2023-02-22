Is Disney a Good Investment in 2023?

Innovation is at the heart of Disney's culture as the company celebrates its 100th anniversary

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Summary
  • The Walt Disney Company has been entertaining the world for 100 years.
  • The company has come out of the pandemic as a stronger, leaner business.
  • Despite macroeconomic challenges, there are several encouraging signs for long-term-oriented investors.
Article's Main Image

The Walt Disney Company (

DIS, Financial) will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023. For the best part of the last century, Disney has been an exciting company as an investment and entertainment vehicle. The company had its ups and downs, but those who have remained bullish on the future of entertainment have reaped handsome rewards. From a small studio producing animated short films to a global entertainment conglomerate, Disney has had quite an impact on the world, which is one of the reasons why it continues to dominate entertainment media despite the rise of new technologies and innovative forms of entertainment.

This year is an important year for Disney because it may be the last year in which the company retains exclusive rights to its iconic character Mickey Mouse, which is expected to become public property in 2024.

Although Disney has managed to maintain its leadership position in the entertainment industry, the last few years were challenging. One obvious reason is the pandemic that impacted Disney’s theme parks business in 2020. Disney+, the company's streaming media platform that partially offset the impact of other business shutdowns, was the company's only hope that lived up to investor expectations. In some regions, such as China, the pandemic lockdowns lasted through 2022, but most of such restrictions have become a thing of the past in Disney’s key markets today.

With the disruptions from the pandemic coming to a close, what's ahead for Disney? Is the stock a good investment these days?

Leadership disruptions

Although the company has a history of nearly going bankrupt and then rebounding with greater success, this is highly dependent on the quality of the management team. For example, in 1984, when the animation studio was reporting significant losses, Michael Eisner was elected to lead the company, and Disney became overwhelmingly successful under his leadership. This was known as the Disney Renaissance.

After Bob Iger's retirement in 2020, Bob Chapek took over as CEO of Disney. Chapek aimed to implement changes and strategic initiatives to steer the company in the right direction amid the chaos created by the pandemic. However, many executives expressed to directors their lack of trust in him and complained to Iger about the company's direction under Chapek for months (for some reason, Iger himself reportedly encouraged this distrust of Chapek, despite having selected him as his successor). Chapek was eventually dismissed as CEO in November 2022, and the fiscal year's "Direct-to-Consumer" loss was cited as the reason for the CEO change. Iger has been reinstated as CEO and the market reacted positively to this development by sending Disney shares higher after the reappointment of Iger.

The encouraging signs

The pandemic closures in 2020 and 2021 impacted revenue from theatres and theme parks while increasing revenue from the streaming business. Disney has made significant investments in recent years to restructure its business to maximize long-term profits, including the launch of Disney+ and the acquisition of a majority stake in Hulu. In addition, the company made significant investments in the streaming industry, including a $30 billion investment in content in 2022 to expand Disney+ and its theatrical releases. However, with theatre releases and ticket sales remaining below pre-pandemic levels, Disney's media and entertainment segment revenue increased just 1% year-over-year in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 while operating income fell 7%, driven by a loss in this segment.

Although the restructuring was costly, this has allowed the company to compete with the industry leader Netflix Inc. (

NFLX, Financial) in terms of subscriber growth. Disney+ reached 100 million worldwide subscribers in record time, aided by pandemic tailwinds and its brand recognition globally. The company assured investors that it expects operating losses to "narrow going forward" as it works to achieve Disney+ profitability by 2024. Furthermore, Disney has increased its average revenue per user by significantly raising prices across all of its services even while launching an ad-supported tier to lure more subscribers.

In terms of box office revenue, the reopening last year saw audiences and revenue gradually return, and this trend is expected to gather pace this year. On the plus side, with the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, Disney has already made huge progress toward recouping its losses in the media and entertainment segment. After only six weeks in theatres, the sequel to 2009's Avatar became a box office hit, grossing more than $2 billion and becoming the sixth highest-earning film in history. According to Variety, the film cost $350 million to produce, implying that the profits from the new film will boost Disney's media business. Furthermore, the studio has several releases for the rest of the year, which is likely to result in lower content costs and higher box office revenue.

The outlook for theme parks is improving too. In the most recent quarter, the Parks, Experiences and Products segment revenue increased by 21% year-over-year, and operating income from this segment rose 25%. This is a promising development as the theme parks business has always been a leading contributor to Disney’s profits compared to the losses of its DTC business. The company increased ticket prices and monetized once-complimentary services like its Fast Pass program to maximize revenue per consumer in the last quarter. Even as rising inflation reduced demand in other industries, Disney's park attendance remained high and spending per person increased nearly 40% compared to 2019. In response to consumer outrage, Disney reversed some of its price increases in January, including increasing the number of park days available at the lowest price point, but the company has not reduced ticket prices across the board. The company's focus on increasing revenue per person will allow it to maintain revenue if park attendance falls further during an economic downturn.

Takeaway

Despite recent headwinds, Disney will likely dominate the entertainment space in the foreseeable future. The company has come out of the Covid crisis as a stronger business with a meaningful share of the global streaming industry, and its legacy businesses are operating efficiently compared to pre-pandemic days as well. Short-term headwinds resulting from macroeconomic challenges might lead to some volatility in Disney shares, but the company seems like it could be a good bet for long-term-oriented investors looking for opportunities in the entertainment space.

Disclosures

I am/we currently own positions in the stocks mentioned, and have NO plans to sell some or all of the positions in the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.