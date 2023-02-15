Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1199 NORTH FAIRFAX ST., STE. 801 ALEXANDRIA, VA 22314

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $104.00Mil. The top holdings were SRPT(7.93%), HUBS(7.70%), and INSP(6.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,116,459-share investment in NYSE:KIND. Previously, the stock had a 3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.34 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Nextdoor Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2.41 per share and a market cap of $891.16Mil. The stock has returned -67.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nextdoor Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.19 and a price-sales ratio of 4.06.

During the quarter, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC bought 10,871 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 12,411. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.66.

On 02/15/2023, Visa Inc traded for a price of $228.32 per share and a market cap of $479.88Bil. The stock has returned 0.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-book ratio of 13.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.77 and a price-sales ratio of 16.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AXON by 17,391 shares. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.08.

On 02/15/2023, Axon Enterprise Inc traded for a price of $197.97 per share and a market cap of $14.09Bil. The stock has returned 38.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Axon Enterprise Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 136.53, a price-book ratio of 11.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 199.98 and a price-sales ratio of 13.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC bought 7,619 shares of NYSE:INSP for a total holding of 27,947. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $213.22.

On 02/15/2023, Inspire Medical Systems Inc traded for a price of $279.01 per share and a market cap of $8.10Bil. The stock has returned 18.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Inspire Medical Systems Inc has a price-book ratio of 16.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -181.43 and a price-sales ratio of 18.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 12,212 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.03.

On 02/15/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $96.84999999999999 per share and a market cap of $1,242.01Bil. The stock has returned -29.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-book ratio of 4.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.90 and a price-sales ratio of 4.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

