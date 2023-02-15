Nellore Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 13 stocks valued at a total of $393.00Mil. The top holdings were CRM(21.11%), AMZN(14.81%), and MELI(12.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nellore Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Nellore Capital Management LLC bought 391,000 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 693,000. The trade had a 8.359999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/15/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $100.914 per share and a market cap of $1,034.09Bil. The stock has returned -35.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 54,400-share investment in NAS:NFLX. Previously, the stock had a 3.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $280.49 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $361.7 per share and a market cap of $161.08Bil. The stock has returned -11.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-book ratio of 7.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.28 and a price-sales ratio of 5.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Nellore Capital Management LLC bought 43,800 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 181,500. The trade had a 2.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/15/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $268.5934 per share and a market cap of $1,999.36Bil. The stock has returned -9.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-book ratio of 10.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.11 and a price-sales ratio of 9.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Nellore Capital Management LLC bought 117,929 shares of NYSE:DASH for a total holding of 397,443. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.92.

On 02/15/2023, DoorDash Inc traded for a price of $66.94 per share and a market cap of $25.99Bil. The stock has returned -33.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DoorDash Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -35.27 and a price-sales ratio of 3.97.

The guru sold out of their 232,567-share investment in NYSE:CPNG. Previously, the stock had a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.65 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Coupang Inc traded for a price of $16.4 per share and a market cap of $29.03Bil. The stock has returned -31.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Coupang Inc has a price-book ratio of 13.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -80.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

