Ameriprise Financial Hosts "Career Compass" Events Designed to Help Women Explore Careers as Financial Advisors

37 minutes ago
As part of its commitment to being the firm of choice for women financial advisors, Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) is hosting events aimed at attracting more women into careers in the financial services industry. Ameriprise “Career Compass” events are designed to help women with varying levels of experience explore opportunities available on the path to becoming financial advisors or pursuing other rewarding careers in finance. Women who are seeking to make a career change, reenter the workforce after time away, or recent or soon-to-be college graduates interested in careers in finance are welcome to join. Registration is now open for the February 23 virtual event (register+for+the+event).

Ameriprise will host additional Career Compass sessions on May 17, August 16 and October 26. For more information on these future events, contact [email protected].

During the sessions, attendees will hear from a group of Ameriprise women financial advisors on topics ranging from their personal career paths to how they help clients reach their financial goals. The presenters will also discuss the skills needed for success in the profession and advice on pursuing a career in finance.

Following the events, interested attendees are encouraged to apply for job opportunities at Ameriprise in areas including:

  • The Ameriprise Advisor+Career+Development+Program: This program provides professionals making a career change with training and resources to succeed as an employee advisor at an Ameriprise branch office.
  • The Ameriprise+Advisor+Center (AAC): The AAC provides opportunities to join an advising team as client service coordinators, learning foundational aspects of the business while obtaining their licenses and registrations required for advancement.
  • Becoming+an+Associate+Financial+Advisor+%28AFA%29: AFAs work with experienced advisors in Ameriprise’s Independent Advisor channel. They receive mentoring and learn how to successfully manage practices and acquire clients.

“We’re committed to recruiting, retaining, developing, and engaging diverse professionals at Ameriprise. An important element of this work is introducing individuals to career opportunities in the financial services industry that perhaps they haven’t previously considered,” said Jennifer Johnson, Vice President of Advisor Business Development Programs and Women’s Strategy Co-Lead at Ameriprise. “Our Career Compass event series is an excellent platform for women to learn about rewarding career opportunities at Ameriprise and the broader industry.”

Introduced in the fall of 2020, the Ameriprise “Career Compass” events have helped hundreds of women attendees learn more about career opportunities in the financial services industry.

The firm continues to invest in and support women advisors includes with other programs and events throughout the year, including:

  • The Ameriprise Women’s Empowerment (WE) Network, a nationwide professional network which offers mentorship, training, education and networking programs for women advisors at Ameriprise.
  • Women Advisor Summits, which provide a meaningful forum for women at Ameriprise to network and enhance skills to serve their clients effectively, grow their practices and develop in their careers.

To register for the February 23 Women’s Career Compass event, click here.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2023 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005793/en/

