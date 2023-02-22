Forbes Names XPO One of America's Best Employers for 2023

GREENWICH, Conn. and ANN ARBOR, Mich. , Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight transportation company XPO (: XPO) has been named one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes magazine. This is the third time XPO has made Forbes’ Best Employer rankings.

Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, “Our 22,000 talented employees are the heart of XPO in North America. This award is a testament to their dedication to serving our customers and their enthusiasm for helping us continually improve our company. We thank Forbes for recognizing XPO as an employer of choice with a culture that prioritizes everyone's success."

The annual Forbes list of America’s Best Employers is determined by an independent survey of approximately 45,000 employees who work for U.S. companies across 25 sectors. Respondents are asked to rate how willing they are to recommend their employer to friends and family, and to evaluate other employers in their industry.

Today’s recognition from Forbes adds to a growing list of awards that XPO has received for creating a rewarding, respectful work environment. This includes inclusion on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list and recognition as a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation by the Women in Trucking Association.

About XPO
XPO (: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 48,000 customers with 554 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

