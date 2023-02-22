Illinois American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Announce $10,000 Contribution to Chicago Urban League

41 minutes ago
The American+Water+Charitable+Foundation (AWCF), a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, and American Water’s General Counsel Jim Gallegos announced a combined total donation of $200,000 to the National Urban League and the Affiliate Movement.

Working with Illinois American Water, a $10,000 contribution will be provided to the Chicago Urban League. The funding will enhance workforce development initiatives that help close the equality gap for African-Americans and other historically underserved groups throughout American Water’s National footprint.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to partner with the National Urban League and the Affiliate Movement, supporting impactful initiatives and programs that help to prepare future leaders of tomorrow,” said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. “We remain committed to strengthening our inclusion, diversity, equity and equality principles by supporting organizations such as the Urban League, which helps uplift and empower those they serve. This donation is particularly meaningful as we celebrate Black History Month.”

Founded in 1910, the National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment, equality and social justice. The Urban League spearheads the development of social programs, public policy research and advocates for policies and services that close the equality gap.

Since 1916, the Chicago Urban League has helped people find jobs, secure affordable housing, enhance their educational experiences, and grow their businesses. One of the oldest and largest affiliates of the National Urban League, the Chicago Urban League promotes strong, sustainable communities through advocacy, innovation, and collaborative community, corporate and civic relationships.

Karen Freeman-Wilson, Chicago Urban League President, said, “We are appreciative of the investment and partnership from American Water. While the charitable foundation has granted dollars, Jennifer Morrison and the Illinois American Water team have provided thought leadership for our workforce and sustainability efforts. We look forward to growing this important partnership.”

Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has donated to worthy causes and organizations in communities served by American Water.

Jennifer Morrison, Illinois American Water Supplier Diversity and Community Outreach Program Director, said, “Contributions like this from the American Water Charitable Foundation helps our local teams continue their work in the communities we serve and strengthen important partnerships like that with the Chicago Urban League. It is important for us to help build better communities where we live, work and operate.”

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com%2Fawcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.
Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.
About American Water – With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005820/en/

