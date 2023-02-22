Cross Country Healthcare (CCH) (NASDAQ: CCRN), a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, is proud to announce that John A. Martins has been recognized on the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Staffing 100 list of the most influential people in the staffing industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005439/en/

Cross Country CEO, John A. Martins, has been recognized on the SIA Staffing 100 list of the most influential people in the staffing industry. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am honored to be included on the Staffing 100 list this year alongside so many of my esteemed peers,” said John A. Martins, President and CEO of Cross Country Healthcare. "Thank you to the Cross Country team, who continue to elevate our industry by providing best-in-class solutions and experiences for our professionals, clients and employees in this rapidly changing industry.”

Taking over the helm as CEO in 2022, John A. Martins is the president and CEO of Cross Country Healthcare and sits on the company’s board of directors. His digital-first approach and extensive technology background are instrumental in leading and evolving Cross Country's digital transformation, which includes launching Intellify, a vendor-neutral workforce management platform and Xperience, a career and job portal, both of which enhance the firm's ability to offer clients the advice, insights, and tech-forward solutions and services to meet and exceed any labor challenges, and offering healthcare, education and home care professionals rewarding career opportunities.

Before leading the organization, Martins was President of Delivery for Cross Country Healthcare, where he led the strategic vision and execution for Cross Country's CCN, CCA, and CCMSN delivery brands, operations, and proprietary technology platforms. Martins’ more than 20 years of experience in the staffing industry has included senior leadership positions with several of the nation's largest healthcare staffing providers, including AMN Healthcare Services and Aya Healthcare Inc.

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, has published its 12th annual list of North American staffing leaders, honoring 100 notable individuals who are elevating the industry and advancing the workforce solutions ecosystem through their accomplishments. The 2022 Staffing 100 list is sponsored by Indeed.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a leading tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 36 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high level of service to our clients and our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our locum tenens line of business, Cross Country Locums, has been certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the leader in healthcare accreditation, since 2001. We are the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction. Cross Country Healthcare is rated as the top staffing and recruiting employer for women by InHerSights, and Certified™ by Great Place to Work®.

For three consecutive years, we have received the Top Workplaces USA award and the Top Workplaces Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Practices, and were recently recognized as a recipient of the Top Workplaces Awards for Innovation and Leadership by Energage, and the Women Executive Leadership Elevate Award recognizing gender diversity in our Boardroom. We have a history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program, closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about the Company can be obtained online at ir.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Stockholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other notices by e-mail.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Global

Founded in 1989, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. The proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor.

SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem, including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. SIA also provides training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, SIA helps both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005439/en/

