Company named a leader in mortgage innovation and technological advancement by ICE Mortgage Technology®

BALTIMORE, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Home Mortgage Corporation has been awarded the 2023 ICE Innovation Award for Borrower Conversion – Best Application-to-Closed Loan Conversion Process by ICE Mortgage Technology®, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure.

The ICE Innovation Awards recognize the most creative mortgage lending companies who are pushing the envelope with extraordinary, customized solutions leveraging ICE Mortgage Technology® to achieve their business goals with exceptional results. First Home Mortgage received the ICE Innovation Award for Borrower Conversion for its industry-leading advancements in creating a smoother borrower experience and achieving an astounding application-to-closed loan conversion rate.

"First Home Mortgage is honored to be a recipient of the 2023 ICE innovation award for Borrower Conversion," said Eric McCall, VP of Operations, First Home Mortgage. "By blending technology with great personal service, our team has streamlined the loan conversion process for our borrowers. We proudly provide fully-integrated service to expedite the mortgage process for homebuyers, enabling clients to complete their application online, securely upload documents, and e-close their loan at settlement. This award highlights our continuous effort to bring our clients the best possible mortgage experience."

This award further emphasizes the proven success of First Home Mortgage in their ability to utilize the latest technological resources in service of their stated mission to deliver exceptional service to all potential borrowers, especially those engaging in the process for the first time. The company's expert application of the Encompass® loan origination software developed by ICE Mortgage Technology is yet another demonstration of their commitment to improving the quality of life for all customers and employees through superior service and operational excellence.

"This year's Innovation Award winners' automation workflows, supported by data, provide their borrowers with a lending experience they can trust, all while growing their businesses and increasing profit," said Jonas Moe, SVP, Marketing and Market Strategy, ICE Mortgage Technology. "We're thrilled to recognize forward thinking companies that embrace technology that deliver the American dream of homeownership to their customers and create competitive advantages for themselves."

First Home Mortgage will be recognized during the ICE Experience conference being held February 27-March 1, 2023, at Wynn Las Vegas. Register for the conference at experience.ice.com.

First Home Mortgage is a licensed, full service, residential lender, with a deep bench of dedicated loan officers who guide borrowers throughout the entire mortgage process and offer continued support long after a loan has closed. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer service that not only fulfills goals but exceeds expectations.

Founded in 1990 with two offices and a handful of employees, First Home Mortgage has since grown into a financial institution of 30 offices serving 21 states in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern regions. First Home Mortgage was recognized by the Scotsman Guide in 2022 as a top 50 lender nationally by total volume.

For more information and company news visit firsthome.com/about-us

ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to help automate the mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration, and every step and task in between. ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring high levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

