Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of TransDigm Group Incorporated (“TransDigm”) (NYSE: TDG) for breaching their fiduciary duties to TransDigm and its shareholders. If you are a TransDigm shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of TransDigm’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage TransDigm in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to TransDigm, and whether TransDigm and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On February 8, 2023, a former Vice President of Finance at a subsidiary of TransDigm filed a lawsuit alleging they were fired (1) as retaliation for reporting fraudulent financial schemes at TransDigm, and, (2) due to their race and gender.

What You Can Do

If you are a TransDigm shareholder, you may have legal claims against TransDigm’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or [email protected].

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005840/en/