NewEdge Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 544 stocks valued at a total of $2.32Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.61%), AAPL(2.95%), and BX(2.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NewEdge Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 149,044 shares in ARCA:IWD, giving the stock a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $148.95 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $159.66 per share and a market cap of $53.58Bil. The stock has returned -0.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a price-book ratio of 2.32.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BUG by 504,528 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.68.

On 02/15/2023, Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF traded for a price of $23.714 per share and a market cap of $764.75Mil. The stock has returned -19.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a price-book ratio of 4.93.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 100,205 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/15/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $100.914 per share and a market cap of $1,034.09Bil. The stock has returned -35.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SOXX by 34,969 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $347.52.

On 02/15/2023, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund traded for a price of $431.64 per share and a market cap of $7.55Bil. The stock has returned -11.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a price-book ratio of 4.37.

The guru sold out of their 769,899-share investment in NYSE:MTG. Previously, the stock had a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.15 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, MGIC Investment Corp traded for a price of $14.165 per share and a market cap of $4.16Bil. The stock has returned -8.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MGIC Investment Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-book ratio of 0.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.78 and a price-sales ratio of 3.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

